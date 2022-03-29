Man shot in drive-by attack on Nelson Road

The police are now at the scene of a drive-by shooting along Nelson Road, Kingston 13

About 9:20 pm explosions were heard and an unidentified man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital.

The police were summoned and are now combing the scene for evidence.

Several residents were crying as it appears the injured man was critical.

“A whole heap a shot fire. More than 15,” a resident told The Gleaner.

More details soon.

