Ministry of Labour says it has no association with worldcruiteprograms

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is disassociating itself from a worldcruiteprograms advertisement which is circulating on social media, seeking to recruit persons for overseas employment.

The advertisement claims that worldcruiteprograms is registered with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security of Jamaica. The ministry is advising the public that it is not associated with worldcruiteprograms or any of its operations.

In a press release today, the ministry said members of the public are being advised to exercise extreme caution in avoiding job scams, and to check the backgrounds of recruiters, before paying over funds or providing personal information.

The public is invited to contact the Ministry of Labour and Social Security's Employment Agencies Unit at 876-922-9500 for further information, or to report suspicious advertisements.

