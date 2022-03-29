One-year-old boy reportedly dies after falling from bed

The Clarendon police are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy who is believed to have died after falling from a bed. The deceased infant has been identified as Steven West of Pedro district, Crofts Hill in the parish.

Reports from the Crofts Hill Police are that about 3:30 p.m., they received a call that the infant was discovered unresponsive in bed. The body of the child was removed to the morgue pending post mortem. Both the mother and stepfather were taken into custody.

"Information is that the infant fell from the bed (Sunday night), but was not taken to receive medical attention. In addition, citizens in the area indicated that they would have heard the infant crying all day [on Monday,]" a police source disclosed.

The police are investigating the case as a sudden unexplained death.

The incident is the second tragedy involving children to have racked the northern Clarendon community over two consecutive days.

On Sunday, 13-year-old Omarion Haniford was stabbed to death. An uncle has been taken into custody in relation to his murder.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

