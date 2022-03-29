PNP announces Diaspora tour for Jamaica 60

The Opposition Leader and a delegation comprising the senior leadership of the People's National Party (PNP) are to embark on a tour of the Jamaican Diaspora in the US, Canada and England as part of Jamaica's 60th anniversary activities.

The PNP says the Diaspora tour, slated for July 14-22, will visit Florida, Washington DC, Georgia and New York.

The delegation will tour the United Kingdom from October 6-8 and later, Canada.

"The People's National Party has long regarded the Diaspora as a key stakeholder in the development of our nation and continues to advocate for greater involvement in the affairs of their homeland," said PNP General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell.

According to the PNP, the competencies of members of the Diaspora remain under-used.

It further said is important to engage Jamaicans in the Diaspora in national conversations as policies also affect those who have an interest in returning home.

The Opposition says it will use the Diaspora tour to celebrate Jamaica's 60th independence with Jamaicans abroad, praise their steadfast loyalty to the homeland, and celebrate their contributions to their adopted countries.

