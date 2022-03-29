Prime Minister heads to Washington DC

Prime Minister Andrew Holness departs Jamaica this afternoon for a working visit in Washington DC, United States.

Jamaica House says during his visit, he is expected to meet with high-level officials within the US Government.

Holness will also have discussions with members of the Diaspora.

The Prime Minister is expected to return to the island on April 3, 2022.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang will be in charge of Government.

