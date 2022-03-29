Salt Spring business owners get $5.8 million grant from JSIF

WESTERN BUREAU:

THIRTY MICRO-ENTERPRISE business operators in Salt Spring, St James, are now proud recipients of a grant valued at $5.8 million to enhance their economic prospects, which they received during Friday’s launch of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund’s (JSIF) Salt Spring Enterprise Development Grant Project – Cycle 2.

The project, which is part of the JSIF’s Integrated Community Development Project Phase 2 (ICDP II), took place at the Salt Spring Park and Greenspace, a short distance away from the Salt Spring Primary School, which had previously benefited from the JSIF’s Salt Spring Safe Passage Project in January.

Clifton Ellis, owner of Sage Designz and Media and one of Friday’s beneficiaries, was emotional as he gave thanks for the grant which will provide machinery, tools and various equipment to bolster the entrepreneurs’ various trades.

“I appreciate all that the JSIF and the Salt Spring Community Development Committee have done. To JSIF, I appreciate your efforts, and to the Community Development Committee, thank you for bringing us together,” said Ellis. “As an entrepreneur, you have to seek opportunity. Greater things are yet to come.”

Cleopatra Sterling-Colquhoun, a garment designer who makes hats, face masks and uniforms, was likewise grateful for the assistance provided to her business through JSIF’s grant, particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am extremely ecstatic because, for somebody to really invest in you, they are looking at not just today, but long term. It is really an honour and a privilege to be here, because COVID was when I was able to launch my business, with the help of JSIF,” said Sterling-Colquhoun. “JSIF has helped to make my products look more polished and more refined and I am grateful for that. It has given me public attention and established my business.”

The ICDP II initiative is dedicated to assisting business operators in Salt Spring who work in small-scale manufacturing, agriculture and livestock rearing, fishery, agro-processing, retail and food services, fashion and garment construction, furniture-making and upholstery, beauty care services, multimedia and entertainment, and car-care services.

In addition, the recipients will get business development support to include training in basic accounting and management of business records, customer service, costing of goods and services, business registration and taxation and marketing.

Under the ICDP II, approximately 200 micro and small business enterprises in eight marginalised communities across Jamaica are set to benefit from grant support totalling $50 million. Along with Salt Spring, the other communities to benefit include August Town, Denham Town and Greenwich Town in Kingston and St Andrew; Treadlight in Clarendon; and Anchovy, Mt Salem and Norwood in St James.

JSIF Managing Director Omar Sweeney described Salt Spring, which has often been labelled as one of western Jamaica’s most noteworthy crime hotspots, as a community with potential for economic growth.

“As recent as last Sunday, I was in a private sector group in Clarendon and people were talking about areas of Jamaica that are not safe, and Salt Spring came up. I asked a question of those persons, ‘When was the last time you went to Salt Spring? Because what I know Salt Spring to be is not the place you are talking about’,” said Sweeney.

“At JSIF, we are proud to be here and we are proud to contribute to the change, transformation and development of the Salt Spring community. Some could say JSIF makes communities strong, but I would say to you that it is communities that make JSIF strong,” Sweeney added.