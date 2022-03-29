Transformed Life Church marks 10 years of ministry

It was indeed a great day for Transformed Life Church (TLC) as they celebrated 10 years of ministry with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open their church home.

TLC was founded by Reverend Dwight Fletcher and his wife, Reverend Joan Fletcher, in 2011 with once-monthly preview services held at the Police Officers’ Club and a congregation of 58 persons. Since then, TLC grew to three weekly services, with over 1,000 regular attendees and members. As a vibrant and rapidly growing church, TLC needed a church home to plant roots and continue to meet the needs of their members and the community.

That dream became a reality with the opening of their church building, aptly named The Ambassadors, located at 63 Hagley Park Road. The Ambassadors was officially unveiled to the public during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on March 18. The ceremony featured greetings from government and church officials, and continued with ministry in song by Jermaine Edwards and TLC Lifesong. Ministers of religion, specially invited guests and members of the community witnessed the official opening.

Senator Peter Bunting brought greetings on behalf of Mark Golding, the leader of the Opposition.

“For many years, the Church has been one of Jamaica’s strongest institutions, and has been integral to the development and well-being of our people; not only by providing religious teachings, but also in providing support in education, healthcare, welfare and opportunities for personal advancement. TLC is no exception. For over 10 years, TLC has contributed to the development of its members and Jamaica at large, [and] continues to be a beacon of light during these challenging times.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

This sentiment was shared by Senator Aubyn Hill, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Investment, and Commerce , who voiced support for the work of the Church on behalf of the Government. He shared that “the Andrew Holness administration is [very] appreciative of the work that the Church does in Jamaica. It’s the Church that holds us as a nation together”.

VISION FOR NEW CHURCH HOME

The Ambassadors stand as a shining example of Transformed Life Church’s commitment to continue sharing God’s love and supporting the community. Founding Pastor Dwight Fletcher shared the church’s vision for the new church home.

“This building is a massive upgrade to our work. The stability it provides will enhance our ability to touch more lives, equip greater numbers, and send these persons and teams out. Additionally, we envision The Ambassadors as an income-generating facility ... .This is God’s property to be used as a centre for facilitating transformation.”

The 10th anniversary celebrations will continue with a month of activities, including three anniversary Sunday services, a book-signing event for the recently published God Please Talk to Me, written by four of TLC’s pastors, an EP launch for TLC Lifesong’s second musical collection, and much more.