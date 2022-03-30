Chicago-based firm broadens Jamaica footprint

Global professional services firm, ZS/Medullan is expanding its operations in Jamaica.

The Chicago headquartered company currently employs some 23 people in Jamaica, but is boosting the staff complement to 115. Consequently, the company is looking for new office space as its present location on Grenada Crescent in New Kingston will be unable to accommodate the expanded number of employees.

Positions to be filled include software engineers, project managers, product owners, full stock developers and quality engineers, among others.

Jamaican Marsha Douglas, a senior programming manager with ZS/Medullan, told The Gleaner that the expansion of its Jamaican presence is part of the company’s expanding presence in the Caribbean. The company will also be expanding operations in Trinidad and Tobago, she said.

BEST SOLUTIONS

A worldwide company with over 13,000 employees, ZS/Medullan is located in some 30 countries across the globe.

“ZS is unique in that our teams in the Caribbean (and globally) are not looked at as ‘offshore or nearshore’ resources. We are a dynamic and integrated part of the team. Together with our peers globally, we collaboratively bring the best solutions for our clients. This also lends a unique opportunity to our people in that they are able to learn and grow within the organisation globally,” said Douglas.

According to the company’s website, the firm is not just leaders in the professional services and technology space, but the work that we do is meaningful:

• Digital health solutions offer the promise of improved patient outcomes and more effective clinical trials, but face many barriers to success, both within organisations and in the external marketplace. ZS has helped some of the leading innovators in life sciences address these challenges by combining extensive industry expertise with leading digital strategy and analytics capabilities.

“The life sciences space has unique challenges and opportunities that we have been focused on,” said Medullan CEO Ahmed Albaiti. “By combining our teams and technologies, we can provide unique, end-to-end digital health capabilities in an increasingly digital first world that will define the future. Delivering that future, while meeting the regulatory demands in life sciences product innovation and decentralised trials, is what we can do today.”

The website said that ZS is a place to pursue ones passions whatever they may be:

• At ZS, it’s our core values and culture that make ZSers consistently rate “the people” and “the collaborative working style” as top drivers of engagement.

• A supportive community, trust and empowerment, humility, innovation and a quest for continuous improvement are a few of the hallmarks that underpin our culture.

ZS/Medullan has been in Jamaica for the past seven years, according to Douglas. She said the company needs to expand its Jamaican and Caribbean presence to meet demands.

“We have to grow our team size to meet these demands,” she said.

