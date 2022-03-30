Four shot, three fatally at Matches Lane in Rose Heights, St James

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

Detectives attached to the Area One Major Investigation Division are probing the shooting death of three men, and the wounding of another at Matches Lane in Rose Heights, St James, on Tuesday night.

Those killed have been identified as 22-year-old Jevaughn Dove, a ramp attendant; 20-year-old Kirk Taylor otherwise called 'Chicken'; and Romon Warlock, otherwise called 'Brains' – all of Matches Lane in Rose Heights.

The fourth victim, a 28-year-old labourer, is presently nursing gunshot wounds at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

Reports are that about 9:30pm, the four men were among a group of persons standing along Matches Lane, when men traveling in a Toyota Allison motor car drove up.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Three men alighted from the vehicle and opened fire, hitting all four men before escaping in the waiting motor car.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, it was discovered that Taylor had died on the spot. Dove died while being treated at hospital.

Warlock was admitted to the intensive care unit but died hours later.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.