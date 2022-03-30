Manchester man killed at candlelight service

Tamara Bailey/Gleaner Writer

A 28-year-old man was shot dead in Sweden Street district in George's Valley, Manchester last night.

The police say about 9:20 p.m Teno Stewart was at a candlelight service for his late friend when a masked gunman, pounced upon him and fired several shots.

Stewart, who sustained gunshot wounds to the head and lower body was rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Last night's murder brings to 12 the number of homicides in the parish since the start of the year.

This is four more than the eight murders recorded for the corresponding period last year.

Head of the Manchester Police Superintendent Lloyd Darby is encouraging members of the public to share the information they know that can assist the police.

Have information that can help?

Call:

Mandeville Police at (876) 387-7747

811

311

119

