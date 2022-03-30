March 31 deadline to register for Voters’ List

Tomorrow, Thursday, March 31 is the deadline to register to be on the next Voters' List.

The list is scheduled to be published on May 31, 2022.

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says persons intending to have their name added to the Voters' List must apply in person at any EOJ constituency office.

Individuals who register after March 31 will have to wait to be added to the November 30, 2022 list.

Electors who meet the March 31 deadline should expect to receive their Voter Identification card by mid-June.

The EOJ says the registration process is simple and applicants are asked to come prepared to have their photographs and fingerprints taken.

Following the application process, each applicant's residence must be verified to complete the registration process.

To be eligible for registration, applicants must be a Jamaican or Commonwealth citizen ordinarily resident in Jamaica for at least 12 continuous months and must be at least 18 years of age.

The Voters' List is published twice per year – May 31 and November 30.

