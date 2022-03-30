Sentencing put off for cop found guilty of unlawfully wounding student

Andre Williams/Staff Reporter

The sentencing of a police corporal convicted of unlawfully wounding a former female student of the Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha) has been delayed.

The victim was 13 years old when she was shot by the cop on June 30, 2016.

When Corporal Kirk Haye appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning, his bail was extended until May 12, 2022 when he is scheduled to return for sentencing.

The court ordered that the antecedent report for Haye must be completed by the probation officer and served on the defence, crown and bench on or before April 22.

On February 10, 2022, Haye was found guilty of unlawful wounding.

His colleagues, corporal Sean Abrahams and constables Damion Gillespie, Archibald Wright, and Warren Ramsay, were each charged with breaches of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) Act for failing to give statements and failing to attend an interview, misconduct in a public office and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The cops all worked at the Mobile Reserve.

While Haye was found guilty of unlawful wounding, on Wednesday, the prosecution withdrew the charge of breaches of the INDECOM Act against him and his colleagues.

They were acquitted of the charges of misconduct in a public office and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

INDECOM's investigations ascertained that on June 30, 2016, a man who was transporting Alpha and St George's College students in a 'robot taxi' was stopped by the police.

This taxi stopped and then drove away.

The police reportedly opened fire at the vehicle and one of the bullets hit the female student in the head.

A spent shell recovered from the North Street-Mark Lane shooting scene matched the firearm assigned to Haye.

