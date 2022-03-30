Stabbed Petersfield student released from hospital

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

The 15-year-old Petersfield High schoolgirl stabbed during a fight with another this morning has now been released from a hospital where she was being treated for her injuries.

Police investigators say the incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m, while the students were at school.

About an hour later, two other female students got into another fight outside the school gate which was also quelled by other students and members of the administration staff.

Video footage shows a third fight breaking out among other students and teachers intervened to break up the second.

The dual confrontation forced the school administration to close the institution at 10:30 a.m when the police and parents of the four students involved in both fights were called into a meeting.

The administration of the school could not be immediately reached for comment.

