‘Very productive’ meeting with vice president Harris: PM Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said his meeting with US vice president Kamala Harris today was “very productive”.

Holness traveled to Washington, DC yesterday to meet with Harris to discuss a number of issues re US-Jamaica relations.

In a series of posts on his Twitter page today, Holness said “our discussions were very productive as we affirmed our shared commitment to increase cooperation for the mutual benefit of Jamaica and the United States.”

According to the prime minister, the areas of cooperation discussed with Harris include violence prevention through intelligence and information sharing; investment in violence-reduction programmes targeting at-risk youth; human capacity development, particularly in relation to cyber security and digital technology; energy; and infrastructure.

“I was deeply encouraged by the feedback from VP Harris who committed funding to several areas:

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

1. Expansion of commerce and trade

2. Support for our health sector and our COVID-19 recovery efforts

3. Regional energy security

4. Violence-reduction programme targeting at-risk youth

“VP Harris expressed agreement for the establishment of a working group between Jamaica and the US to discuss issues unique to Jamaica and to continue dialogue.

“I thank the VP for prioritising this meeting with Jamaica and I welcome her announcements to provide greater support through investments,” Holness tweeted.

The prime minister is expected to meet with other high level US government officials as well as have discussions with the Diaspora before returning to Jamaica on April 3.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.