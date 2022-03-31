Body of missing Trelawny woman found

The body of a Trelawny woman has been found two days after she went missing.

The police say the body of 26-year-old Juezell Marie Campbell was discovered in Daniel Town, Trelawny yesterday.

It was wrapped in thick black plastic near an unfinished concrete building.

Residents who made the discovery summoned the police who removed the covering.

The hands and feet of the body were bound with electrical cords.

The police are now probing a case of murder.

