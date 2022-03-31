CARICOM, Canadian foreign ministers to meet Friday

The foreign ministers of CARICOM and Canada will meet virtually tomorrow to discuss key issues of mutual interest including regional security and stability, multilateral cooperation, and building a resilient and sustainable economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday's meeting will be co-chaired by Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, and Eamon Courtenay, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration of Belize.

Courtenay is also the Chairman for the CARICOM Council for Foreign and Community Relations.

CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett will also address the meeting.

Ministers are expected to deliberate on rebuilding their COVID-affected economies, with emphasis on areas such as agriculture, food security, trade, investment and CARICOM-Canada cooperation.

They are also expected to discuss action to fight climate change and to address climate financing, financing for development, as well as justice and citizen security.

