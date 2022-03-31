Corporate Hands | ATL trains firefighters to fight electronic vehicle fires

From left: Marlon Buchanan, assistant superintendent, officer operations, Jamaica Fire Brigade; Tamara Dunbar, training and development manager, ATL Automotive; and Mike Bebbington, ATL Automotive’s technical training manager, celebrate the completion of phase one of the ATL Automotive Group’s electric vehicle (EV) Training Programme. More than 50 members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade received knowledge-based skill sets to better prepare them on how to respond to EV fires. EV is a new technology to Jamaica and so, most firefighters would not be exposed to fighting EV fires. This is critical to the protection of our firefighters, EV drivers and other motorists. The second phase of the training will involve a practical approach to include hands-on training and demonstrations.