Thu | Mar 31, 2022

Corporate Hands | Carlong Publishers presents books, vouchers to Kiwanis Club

Published:Thursday | March 31, 2022 | 12:07 AM
Vinton Samms, marketing manager, Carlong Publishers (Caribbean) Ltd, handing over gift vouchers and books to Neidene Robinson, chairperson, and Pauline Clarke, president, Kiwanis Club of Stony Hill.
Contributed
