Skip to main content
Top Menu
Mobile Apps
eGleaner
Login
Subscribe Now
Kingston
Thu | Mar 31, 2022
Search
Menu
Main menu
Home
Lead Stories
News
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Letters
Commentary
Health
Lifestyle
Secondary Menu
World News
In Focus
Auto
Food
Shipping
Art & Leisure
COVID-19
Classifieds
Commerce
Flair
Jobs
Podcast
Puzzles
Mobile version
Subscribe to this feed
Join us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Corporate Hands | Carlong Publishers presents books, vouchers to Kiwanis Club
Published:
Thursday | March 31, 2022 | 12:07 AM
Photo
Video
Contributed
Vinton Samms, marketing manager, Carlong Publishers (Caribbean) Ltd, handing over gift vouchers and books to Neidene Robinson, chairperson, and Pauline Clarke, president, Kiwanis Club of Stony Hill.
«Corporate Hands | JP Tropical Foods gives to food bank
Corporate Hands | ATL trains firefighters to fight electronic vehicle fires »
View the discussion thread.
Have COVID-19 questions?
Talk with our Virtual Assistant.