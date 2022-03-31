Corporate Hands | NCB gifts student with laptop

From left: Monique Purrier, business development representative – NCB Baywest; Shanoya Harvey, business account associate, NCB Baywest; Shaniek Watson, business development representative, NCB Baywest; Jamal Hamilton, student recipient, Diana Gardener, Jamal’s mother, Andrea Allen-West, service quality manager, NCB Baywest; and Neil Patterson, business account associate, NCB Baywest. In a letter addressed to the bank, Jamal expressed the need for the device to complete his studies. He was grateful for the gift and explained that he plans on using the device to complete his school-based assessments as well as connect to his online classes.