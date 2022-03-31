Corproate Hands | JN Money rewards customers

Sanya Wallace (left), senior manager, strategic planning and marketing at JN Money, celebrates with Khadean Young, community health aide, as she is presented with $25,000 on her JN Money card recently, as part of JN Money’s Cashmus Christmas promotion. In an effort to give back to its customers, JN Money rewarded several persons across their Jamaican and overseas markets with weekly consolation and cash prizes during the Christmas season. Over 15 healthcare workers received $25,000 on their JN Money card.