Corrections Department gets 93 new officers

A charge to “remain committed to a vision of excellence by setting high standards and making positive improvements where necessary”, has been issued to 93 correctional officers by Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Zavia Mayne.

He was speaking at yesterday's Passing Out Parade Ceremony for the 81st Intake of Correctional Officers at the Carl Rattray Staff College in Runaway Bay, St. Ann.

During his address to the cohort comprising 78 males and 15 females, the minister reminded newly inducted officers of the importance of their role as members of the security forces and the significant role the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) plays in improving national security and safeguarding public order.

“The DCS contributes to national security by securing, supervising, rehabilitating and reintegrating offenders as productive law abiding citizens,” he said, as he challenged graduates “to always be your best, act boldly with the strategies and procedures while utilising the knowledge learnt”.

The state minister further warned graduates of the consequences they will face should they trod the path of corruption.

“The Corrections Act was amended in December 2021 to impose not just heavier fines, but to provide for prison time for officers who are found to be in breach of their calling and duties or facilitate the movement of prohibited items within our correctional facilities,” said Mayne.

In his charge to the graduating cohort, the minister noted that under the Offender Management Policy, there are some key components that will be addressed in the comprehensive review of the Corrections Act, which include greater focus on rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders through a supportive environment.

He highlighted the 122 Mandela Rules, which outline the minimum standards for good prison management, including ensuring that the rights of all prisoners are respected despite being remanded or convicted. These rules were adopted in December 2015 at the United Nations General Assembly.

The state minister also spoke of other components of the comprehensive review of the Corrections Act which include the introduction of a case management framework, the introduction of an electronic system for the management of offenders, provisions for children in the correctional centres to visit their parents under supervision, and the mandatory compliance of inmates to participate in the rehabilitation programmes at the adult level.

“The Government is committed to providing the DCS with the necessary legislative support to achieve a reduction in re-offending through the implementation of policies and strategies that will aid in the rehabilitation and reintegration of wards of the State,” Minister Mayne concluded.

