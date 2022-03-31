Customs Agency seizes 211 illegal weapons, 20,000 bullets in six years

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) has seized 211 guns, nearly 20,000 rounds of ammunition and 235 magazines at the border in six years.

Making a presentation to the Joint Select Committee of Parliament reviewing the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulations) Act, 2022, Commissioner of Customs Velma Ricketts-Walker said the agency is waging war on the illegal importation of weapons.

“We know that there is far greater work to be done in creating a bigger dent in the gun trade as criminals are always seeking to use disingenuous ways to undertake their activities,” she said.

Ricketts-Walker told members of the committee that her agency was determined to carry out its mandate to eradicate illicit trade “strategically, and tactically”.

The proposed firearm law will introduce new offences and propose stiffer penalties for people convicted of gun offences.

The law proposes life sentence for convicts of gun offences with 15 years before the convict becomes eligible for parole.

