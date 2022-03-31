Drivers injured in major two-vehicle crash in Portmore 

The drivers of two vehicles were seriously injured this morning in a major traffic crash along Municipal Boulevard in Portmore, St Catherine.

First responders spent several minutes working before they could extricate the driver of a grey Subaru Legacy who was pinned in the mangled vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle in the crash, a Toyota Prado had earlier been rushed to hospital.

The crash resulted in early morning traffic delays on Municipal Boulevard.

