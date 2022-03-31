Earth Today | Reaccreditation benefits Adaptation Fund project managers

THE Adaptation Fund’s (AF) process of periodically vetting its implementing entities (IEs) through reaccreditation, and the work the IEs do to meet this requirement, are reaping dividends.

According to a recent study from the AF, IEs are benefiting from the process through strengthened institutional capacities, including improved competence in project design and performance that ensures they are able to effectively implement adaptation actions on the ground.

The study examined the experience of the Fund’s reaccreditation process – which includes a reaccreditation review that each of its IEs must go through every five years as well as continuous development between reviews – provides insight on how reaccreditation supports capacity building and institutional strengthening.

It shows, through cases studies, that the reaccreditation process gives an opportunity for organisations to test new policies and procedures for project management, documentation and reporting, and to ensure systems are functioning properly. These activities help IEs to continuously upgrade systems and introduce new procedures that help them maintain alignment with recommended international practices.

PROPERLY MAINTAINED

During the reaccreditation review, the AF verifies whether IEs comply with evolving procedures, such as the Fund’s environmental, social and gender policies, while making sure their organisational systems are properly maintained and improved to implement adaptation projects effectively within the organisational systems. Each entity undergoes a detailed assessment, and the AF and the IEs work together to strengthen various aspects of the reaccreditation standards based on the experts’ advice and suggestions.

“The study highlights the high value of the Adaptation Fund’s reaccreditation process that ensures accredited organisations continue to evolve, improve, and advance, thereby achieving effective adaptation actions,” said Mikko Ollikainen, head of the AF.

“Improving capacity is a continual process of the Fund’s operations from an entities’ initial accreditation through its engagement with the AF and is supported by different tools such as the ‘Readiness’and ‘Small Grants’ programmes. Reaccreditation serves as a complementary tool in this process. Reaccredited organisations have the benefit of being able to build confidence in their systems and better engage with stakeholders, which often results in high performance,” he added.

For the study, 22 of 28 reaccredited IEs of the Fund (nine national, three regional and 10 multilateral) provided responses to a survey and interviews. On the question of how the organisations have benefited from the reaccreditation process, 68 per cent (15) of the respondents perceived some or high benefit from the process. Regarding the details of the benefits, 68 per cent (15) said that the reaccreditation process especially contributed to an increase in institutional capacity while 18 respondents found their organisation acquired or improved certain competencies during the initial AF accreditation process with an environmental and social mechanism or framework.

Some 28 of the AF’s 54 accredited entities have been reaccredited since the AF became the first climate fund to develop and launch a reaccreditation process in 2013. In addition to the regular reaccreditation process, there is a fast-track process that can be undertaken by organisations that have already been accredited with the Green Climate Fund within the previous four years.