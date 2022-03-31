Man alleged to have shot at Cross Keys police arrested

The 25-year-old Manchester man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Cross Keys Police Station in the parish has been captured.

The police had been searching for Orlando Lee since the incident in January.

At the time of the shooting, he was reporting to the police as a condition of his bail.

Head of the Manchester Police Division Superintendent Lloyd Darby said Lee was accosted on Tuesday when he turned up at the Mandeville Regional Hospital with injuries.

The injuries were received during an earlier raid in Blenheim in the parish where the police attempted to accost Lee.

The police say Lee jumped through a window and opened fire at them.

They returned the fire, however, Lee escaped.

He later visited the Mandeville Regional Hospital where he was arrested.

Lee now faces the additional charge of shooting with intent.

He had been originally charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Darby said it is believed that Lee may also be involved in other criminal activities.

