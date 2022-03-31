PM Holness meets with top US Government officials on day two of working visit to Washington DC

Prime Minister Andrew Holness met with key US Government officials today during his working visit in Washington DC.

Marking the second day of his visit, the prime minister's first meeting of the day took place with the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen.

His second meeting of the day involved Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

In the afternoon, Holness met with USAID Administrator, Ambassador Samantha Power.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet with other US Government officials, to include Congresswoman Maxine Waters, chairman of the House Finance Committee.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.