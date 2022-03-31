Several St James residents affected as NWC Irwin North facility out

The National Water Commission (NWC) says customers served by its Irwin North facility in St James are now without water because of a single-phase issue with its power supply.

NWC says the matter has been reported to the Jamaica Public Service Company and normal operation will resume as soon as the matter is resolved.

Areas affected include:

Timber

Irwindale

Chelsea

Sign Irwin

Irwin Heights

