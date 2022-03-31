St Catherine boys arrested for ganja as police seize weapons from students

Rasbert Turner/Gleaner Writer

Two St Catherine-based high school boys have been arrested and charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

They were held with ganja yesterday during a search as part of the police crackdown on violence in schools.

The boys are booked to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court.

The police say cops seized coconut drops infused with ganja, and numerous weapons including knives, scissors and jammers from students.

Combs with pointed ends which may be used as weapons were also seized.

Head of the St Catherine South Division Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips said the police and the school's dean of discipline were being proactive.

He also vowed to assist in enhancing safety and discipline in schools.

"The police will continue to work with all concerned," he said.

