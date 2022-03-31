St James Parish Library revives ‘Friends of the Library Programme’

Christopher Thomas/Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

The St James Parish Library may soon be restored to a symbol of Montego Bay's potential for greatness, following Wednesday evening's launch to revive its Friends of the Library programme.

The project is expected to garner support for the parish's library service.

The launch was held during a special function at the library building on Meagre Bay Road in the downtown Montego Bay district.

Claudette Bryan, Chairman of the St James Parish Library, outlined a number of projects under the Friends of the Library programme.

They include the refurbishing of the library's boardroom.

"This room can be used by persons to have small meetings. For example, the St James Parish Courthouse is across the road, and if there is someone who wants to have a meeting with a few lawyers, they could rent this room, and that could be a generator of income for the library,” said Bryan.

She is encouraging people to support the library however they can.

"We want to continue to take the library to the next level of decency and order and to fill the needs of our people,” Bryan added.

Other projects to be undertaken include landscaping to be funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund, as well as clean-up activities.

Jamaica Library Service Regional Director Marvetta Stewart-Richards said libraries need support to continue to cater to visitors of all ages.

“There is a place for you at the table, and we are in need of advocates, so we seek partnerships and we need your support,” said Stewart-Richards.

The St James Public Library Service began in 1944 through the efforts of members of the Young Women's Christian Association.

Its original building was located at the Child Welfare Association's site on Church Street.

The library was eventually incorporated into the Jamaica Library Service in 1948.

The parish's library service has nine other branches in Anchovy, Cambridge, Chatham, Hopeton, Lottery, Maroon Town, Mt Salem, Somerton, and Springfield.

