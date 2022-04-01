96 school leaders complete NCEL aspiring principals’ programme

Ninety-six prospective leaders have now completed the National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL) Aspiring Principals' Programme.

The graduates, who form cohort seven, were awarded the Professional Qualification for Principalship, during a virtual presentation ceremony yesterday.

Education Minister Fayval Williams said the prospective school leaders have shown commitment and perseverance amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You are living testimonies of the passion, courage and grit required in school leadership,” she said.

The candidates were exposed to four critical leadership modules, five professional development courses and a 12-week field experience.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to vice-principal of Black River High School in St. Elizabeth, Andria Strong Moses, the NCEL team inspired the school leaders, setting clear benchmarks.

Since the NCEL's conception in 2011, more than 500 educators have completed the training.

The programme is being facilitated through a partnership with the Mona School of Business at the University of the West Indies and the Ministry of Education and Youth.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com