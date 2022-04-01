Area don and brother killed, third man injured

Police investigators are now at the scene of a triple shooting at Morgan's Lane in Grants Pen, St Andrew.

Explosions were heard about 5:50pm and the police were summoned.

The Gleaner understands that two persons were killed, including the area don Bomsha 'Bomba' Miller.

The other deceased is reportedly his brother known as Joe.

The third man has been hospitalised.

More information to come.

