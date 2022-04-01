Bahamian facing criminal charges over stolen motor vessel

Bahamian Kendal Hepburn who journeyed to Jamaica last month to claim his stolen motor vessel is now facing criminal charges in relation to the vehicle.

Hepburn is charged with uttering a forged document, conspiracy to defraud and attempting to obtain by fraud.

He is to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on May 20.

Last week when Hepburn appeared in court, he was offered bail in the sum of $350,000 with sureties.

The clerk of the court indicated that Hepburn was taken into custody on March 22 by the Marine Police after he presented a bill of sale and registration certificate for the motor vessel.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He allegedly told the police that the documents were issued by The Bahamian authorities.

The police assessed the documents and determined that they were forged.

Attorney-at-law, Courtney Foster who is representing Hepburn told the court that her client had legitimately purchased the boat in The Bahamas and flew to Jamaica on March 9 to make enquiries about his boat.

He was scheduled to leave Jamaica on March 22 but was taken into custody.

Foster, in applying for bail, indicated that Hepburn had no previous convictions.

She submitted that the police were already in possession of his passport and so there were appropriate conditions that could be put in place to ensure his attendance at court.

Hepburn is report to the Greater Portmore Police Station four times per week and is to surrender his travel documents.

A stop order has been enforced.

The parish judge ordered that Hepburn is to reside with a Jamaican who was present in court.

- Barbara Gayle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com