COVID-19 vaccination blitz sites for this weekend

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging members of the public to attend a vaccination site on Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3, to receive their first, second or booster dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for persons 18 years and older.

Jamaicans 12 years and older will also be offered the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The sites are:

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

ST. THOMAS

Morant Bay Health Centre (9am-3pm)

KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW

St Joseph's Hospital (9am-3pm)

Duhaney Park Health Centre (9am-3pm)

Harbour View Health Centre (9am-3pm)

Gordon Town Health Centre (9am-3pm)

Fontana Pharmacy, Barbican & Waterloo (10am-5pm)

Medstop Medical (10am-4pm)

Health Plus Associates (9am-5pm)

Erudite Medical (10am-3pm)

Glen Vincent Health Centre (10am-4pm) – Mobile outreach

ST. CATHERINE

Greater Portmore Health Centre (10am-3pm)

Online Medics (9am–8pm)

WESTMORELAND

Royale Medical Centre (8am–5pm)

ST. JAMES

Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (10am–4pm)

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW

Sunrise Health Centre (9am–3pm)

Winchester Medical & Surgical (9am– 3pm)

Health Plus Associates (9am-1pm)

ST. CATHERINE

Online Medics (11am–4pm)

ST. THOMAS

Morant Bay Health Centre (9am-3pm)

ST. JAMES

Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (10am–4pm)

Persons should take their vaccination card, a Government issued ID or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites.

