COVID-19 vaccination blitz sites for this weekend
The Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging members of the public to attend a vaccination site on Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3, to receive their first, second or booster dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for persons 18 years and older.
Jamaicans 12 years and older will also be offered the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The sites are:
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
ST. THOMAS
- Morant Bay Health Centre (9am-3pm)
KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW
- St Joseph's Hospital (9am-3pm)
- Duhaney Park Health Centre (9am-3pm)
- Harbour View Health Centre (9am-3pm)
- Gordon Town Health Centre (9am-3pm)
- Fontana Pharmacy, Barbican & Waterloo (10am-5pm)
- Medstop Medical (10am-4pm)
- Health Plus Associates (9am-5pm)
- Erudite Medical (10am-3pm)
- Glen Vincent Health Centre (10am-4pm) – Mobile outreach
ST. CATHERINE
- Greater Portmore Health Centre (10am-3pm)
- Online Medics (9am–8pm)
WESTMORELAND
- Royale Medical Centre (8am–5pm)
ST. JAMES
- Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (10am–4pm)
SUNDAY, APRIL 3
KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW
- Sunrise Health Centre (9am–3pm)
- Winchester Medical & Surgical (9am– 3pm)
- Health Plus Associates (9am-1pm)
ST. CATHERINE
- Online Medics (11am–4pm)
ST. THOMAS
- Morant Bay Health Centre (9am-3pm)
ST. JAMES
- Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (10am–4pm)
Persons should take their vaccination card, a Government issued ID or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites.
