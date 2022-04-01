Double blow... Another Mighty Diamonds singer dies

Fitzroy 'Bunny' Simpson, a founding member of the iconic singing group, The Mighty Diamonds, has died.

It's a double blow for the music industry following Tuesday night's murder of lead singer Donald 'Tabby' Shaw who was hit during a drive-by shooting on McKinley Crescent on St Andrew.

Simpson, who was ailing for some time, passed away this morning.

Copeland Forbes, a former manager of the group, told The Gleaner that he was not sure Simpson had been informed of Tabby's death.

"Last night me and 'Judge' a talk and he said him never talk to Bunny yet about Tabby," Forbes said.

Lloyd 'Judge' Ferguson is now the only surviving member of the group.

The Mighty Diamonds are the oldest group in the history of reggae music.

Along their musical journey, the Mighty Diamonds collected numerous awards across the globe.

On National Heroes Day in October 2021, the group received national honours from the Government of Jamaica.

They were vested with the Order of Distinction (Officer Class) for their contribution to the development of Jamaican music.

