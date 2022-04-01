Justice Ministry ready to help schools with anti-violence efforts

Christopher Thomas/Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck says his ministry is prepared to help teachers with initiatives to reduce violent conflicts among students in schools.

He was speaking today at the launch of the Justice Ministry's Alternative Dispute Resolution Services Public Education Campaign at the Manning's School in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland.

The campaign, which will continue in Westmoreland over this weekend, is geared at promoting non-violent conflict resolution strategies.

Since the full resumption of face-to-face classes, there have been several violent and bloody clashes involving students.

Chuck lamented that in many cases students are from communities where violence is an everyday reality, which makes the work of teachers and school administrators more difficult.

In the meantime, he has encouraged student leaders to speak out against violence and abuse.

