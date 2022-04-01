Major fire at Wisynco

Firefighters are now responding to a blaze at Wisynco in Lakes Pen, St Catherine.

Two trucks and numerous pallets have been destroyed.

Chairman William Mahfood said the blaze has now been contained.

"We have great access to water," he said.

Several fire units from Kingston and St Catherine are fighting the blaze.

In 2016, a major blaze destroyed the manufacturing and distribution plant.

