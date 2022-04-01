Mother of two infants who died in fire granted bail

Micey Walters, the mother of the two infant girls who perished in a fire in Hayesfield in Race Course, Clarendon on Thursday, March 24, was granted bail in the sum of $800,000 when she appeared in the Clarendon Parish Court today.

Walters was taken into police custody on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old mother is answering to the charge of negligence under section 9 of the Child Care and Protection Act in relation to the death of her daughters Kayla Tomlinson, 4, and Abigail Tomlinson, aged 3.

Reports from the Exeter Police are that about 11:00 a.m. on March 24, residents saw the house on fire and alerted them. The fire department was also alerted.

When the blaze was extinguished, the charred remains of Kayla and Abigayle were found among debris. The scene was processed and the bodies removed to the morgue for post mortem.

Walters is to return to court on June 3.

- Olivia Brown

