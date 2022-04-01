Principals urged to craft programmes to aid struggling students

School leaders are being encouraged to implement programmes and initiatives to support students, particularly those who are facing challenges in their academic journey.

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, in making the call, said that while the Government continues to roll out programmes to “support [students] in a targeted manner, it's not simply about individual programmes”.

“It's about the culture of care and inclusivity we must instill in every school. This is an area where our current and future principals play such an important role,” she pointed out.

“You can bring together the diverse programmes within the school innovatively and coherently for the holistic development of every child. You can also ensure that school resources are appropriately allocated to the students with greater needs.”

Minister Williams was addressing the virtual graduation ceremony for 96 participants in cohort 7 of the National College for Education Leadership (NCEL) Aspiring Principals Programme yesterday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The yearlong training programme aims to equip aspiring principals with the skills and competencies to assume leadership roles in the nation's schools.

Minister Williams, in commending the participants, noted that principals can “provide a good opportunity for most students to be developed to their full potential, regardless of their starting point or learning needs”.

“We want all our schools to focus on this in an effective, sustained and innovative manner,” she said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.