SERHA to manage St Joseph’s Hospital 

Effective today, the Southeast Regional Health Authority (SERHA) will take over the management of the St Joseph's Hospital located in St. Andrew.

This transfer follows a Cabinet approval in January 2021 for the Ministry of Health and Wellness to handover the management of the facility to SERHA. The Regional Health Authority will be responsible for the management and operations of the St Joseph's Hospital in keeping with the provisions of the National Health Services Act.

“The transition of St Joseph's Hospital to SERHA is integral to the ministry's objective of delivering client-centered, efficient and accessible healthcare. Accordingly, the St Joseph's Hospital will be re-developed as a Centre of Excellence in Oncology and Nephrology, operating as an extension of the Kingston Public Hospital. This will see the phased relocation of certain oncology, nephrology as well as ambulatory services from the Kingston Public Hospital to the St Joseph's,” the health ministry said in a press release this morning.

St Joseph's Hospital will continue to operate as a permanent COVID-19 vaccination site, noted the health ministry, and there will be no impact on the delivery of radiotherapy services at the National Cancer Treatment Centre located on the hospital compound.

The hospital will also continue to provide urgent care (casualty) services.

