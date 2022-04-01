St Jago Hills Development submits tariff application to OUR

St Jago Hills Development Company Limited (SJHDC) has submitted an application to the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) for a tariff review.

SJHDC is a privately owned utility company that provides potable water to residents in the community of St Jago Hills in St Catherine.

In a press statement Wednesday, the OUR said among the matters presented for its consideration are:

Fuel charge

Insurance provisions for public liability coverage

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Acquisition and installation of a generator

Loan repayment allocations

A fixed rate of return to the company

The OUR said SJHDC did not propose any change to the service charge, which represents a fixed monthly fee to customers. All tiers of the monthly consumption blocks are retained in the tariff proposal. Additionally, the proposed level of increases are applied equally to the rate in each tier in SJHDC’s tariff application.

This is the second tariff application to the OUR by SJHDC. The first submission, made in November 2018, resulted in the OUR issuing an Interim Determination Notice that went into effect on July 5, 2019.

SJHDC’s latest tariff application can be viewed on the OUR’s website: www.our.org.jm.

editorial@gleanerjm.com