Stepdad sentenced to life in prison for killing child after mom ended relationship

Ochest Rose, 42, has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of his one-time stepson, Galen Buchanan, 8.

Rose is to serve 27 years and 10 months before he becomes eligible for parole.

He confessed to the murder after the child's mother ended their relationship.

Rose had eight previous convictions.

Justice Ann-Marie Lawrence Granger in handing down the sentence in Home Circuit Court said the initial sentence was 34 years to life.

However, she granted a 10 per cent discount and deducted a further two years and two months for time already served in prison.

The judge said Rose did not deserve a 50 per cent discount although he had pleaded guilty at the first relevant date and described what he did as sickening.

Galen’s body, with its hands bound, was found on January 23, 2020 in the Kingston Harbour, two days after he went missing from his father’s home.

The youngster's mother, Tamar Lewis, had ended an eight-month relationship with Rose shortly before the boy went missing.

Rose reportedly tried to strangle Lewis before they broke up.

He claimed he was left devastatingly heartbroken and took out his revenge on Lewis' son after he was encouraged by his co-workers.

