Transport Authority grants licensees 10-day grace period from prosecution

The Transport Authority is granting all licensees, with authentic Transport Authority licence application receipts, a short grace period from prosecution until Monday, April 11.

In a press release today, the Transport Authority said the two-week window should provide both public passenger vehicle operators and commercial carriers additional time to collect their road licences and operate in compliance with the Road Traffic and Transport Act.

Additionally, the Authority said it is granting a five-day waiver of the late fee for potential applicants who had made payment at any of the authorised payment facilities up to March 31. Authorised payment facilities include Bill Express, Paymaster and National Commercial Bank.

Concerned individuals are required to submit their road licence application or commercial carrier's applications no later than Thursday, April 7 in order to benefit from the waiver.

In the meantime, the Transport Authority said holders of temporary badges, who are yet to receive training scores or complete the training programme, will be granted another three months on these badges.

During this period, the Transport Authority expects to roll out the NEW PPV Training Application.

