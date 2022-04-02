GoodHeart | Bernice McLean committed to Spanish Town

Life has been a challenging journey for Bernice McLean, but despite the many difficulties she has faced, she still finds the time and makes the effort to give back to her community. The only child for her mother, Joy Williams, McLean grew up in the Job’s Lane community in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

“I am from what Jamaicans called ‘humbling beginnings’ where at one point, one single ackee pod was shared to feed the six of us. At one point, I had two jobs, in which I had to walk to and from work in flip flops, with parts of my feet touching the ground,” McLean said.

McLean has tried various methods to provide for her family, including working as a domestic helper and shopkeeping. With little or no sleep, she was constantly on her feet, moving in-between jobs, and ultimately trying to ensure she created a balance in her life.

Now a justice of the peace, she works as an office attendant at the Jamaica National Police College and manages her Strong and Courageous Youth Group, whose objectives include fostering personal and spiritual growth for individuals in the community. People have benefited from homework programmes, care packages for girls and women, the elderly and other less fortunate people in the community.

“I picture myself in their position and would also want someone to help me out it. I try to minimise the people suffering in any little way I can,” McLean said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The organisation has also worked with the St Catherine Parish Youth Council, participating in a Violence Risk Programme for at-risk youth in the community.

“Our organisation would normally be funded by various individuals that we ask for help because we are a small group. When we do not have funding, we would ask for help from organisations, including Food for the Poor, police officers, civilians and staff of the National Police College of Jamaica and the Social Development Commission,” McLean said.

For her efforts towards community development and nation-building, McLean has been recognised as TVJ Community Mom for 2017, received a Sagicor Community Hero Award and the Kiwanian of the Quarter Award for outstanding contribution through community service sponsorship and club support. She has also been recognised for outstanding dedication and commitment from the National Police College of Jamaica.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com