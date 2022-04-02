A monumental error... Antigua's PM slams Kamina's bid for commonwealth post

A monumental error. That's how Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne has described the decision of Jamaica's Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith to run for the post of Commonwealth Secretary-General.

Johnson Smith will seek election at the Commonwealth summit in Rwanda, June 20-25.

Kenya which had also proposed a candidate has since withdrawn and is instead supporting incumbent Dominican-born Baroness Patricia Scotland.

“Those who seek to divide and rule, are encouraging Jamaica to present a candidate in opposition to the current Secretary General, who is serving on a CARICOM rotation,” Prime Minister Browne said as Jamaica announced Johnson Smith's candidacy.

In a statement last night, Jamaica House said the foreign minister was eminently qualified for the post and that she has held several crucial leadership posts both regionally and internationally.

But that has not averted the split in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Browne told the CMC that Jamaica was party to a recent CARICOM consensus endorsing the re-election of Baroness Scotland.

“I think Jamaica's proposed candidature for Commonwealth Secretary General, is a monumental error, which could only serve to divide the Caribbean,” he said.

According to Browne, the consensus should never have been broken without overwhelming cause.

“The issue of Baroness Scotland's dominant nationality is a now moot point. The reality is, she was born in Dominica, with Antiguan & Barbudan lineage. She is a Caribbeaner, she is a member of our CARICOM family deserving of the respect, solidarity and protection against those who seek to vilify and emasculate her,” he added.

Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has not yet commented on Jamaica's position.

Meanwhile Rwanda President Paul Kagame will visit Jamaica this week.

