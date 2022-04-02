Truck overturns on new Southern Coastal Highway, traffic being diverted
Traffic is being been diverted from a section of the newly opened Southern Coastal Highway in St Thomas following an accident involving a truck laden with sand.
The truck driver and his passenger were injured around 4.30 when the vehicle overturned as the motorist failed to navigate a corner.
According to reports, about 4:25 p.m on Saturday, the driver of the truck was heading toward Kingston.
He failed to engage the appropriate gear and the truck began reversing before crashing into a median and overturning, blocking the road.
Motorists are being diverted through Grant's Pen while efforts are being made to clear the road.
