Truck overturns on new Southern Coastal Highway, traffic being diverted

Published:Saturday | April 2, 2022 | 6:19 PM
According to reports, about 4:25 p.m on Saturday, the driver of the truck was heading toward Kingston. He failed to engage the appropriate gear and the truck began reversing before crashing into a median and overturning, blocking the road. 

Traffic is being been diverted from a section of the newly opened Southern Coastal Highway in St Thomas following an accident involving a truck laden with sand. 

The truck driver and his passenger were injured around 4.30 when the vehicle overturned as the motorist failed to navigate a corner. 

Motorists are being diverted through Grant's Pen while efforts are being made to clear the road.

