Uncle charged with murder of 13-year-old boy

The police have now charged Courtney Haniford of Morant Housing Scheme in Crofts Hill, Clarendon with the murder of his 13-year-old nephew.

A court date has not yet been finalised for Haniford, 22.

The police say the victim, Omarion Haniford, was at home on Sunday, March 27 when his uncle allegedly used a ratchet knife to stab him in the neck.

Omarion ran from the house and collapsed in the yard.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

His uncle was taken into custody.

He had only come to visit the family home on Saturday night.

Relatives say it appears that he had a mental illness about which they were not aware.

