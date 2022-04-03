California mass shooting: 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento

Six people were killed and 10 injured in a mass shooting early Sunday as bars and nightclubs were closing in downtown Sacramento and police in California's state capital were searching for at least one suspect.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area two blocks from the Capitol at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire and rushed to the scene.

They found a large crowd gathered and six people dead in the street.

Another 10 either took themselves or were transported to hospitals.

No information was provided about their conditions.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Authorities don't know whether one or more suspects were involved.

This is “a very complex and complicated scene,” Lester said.

She issued a plea to the public, asking for witnesses or anyone with recordings of the shooting to contact police.

Shortly after the shooting, a video was posted on Twitter that showed people running through the street amid the sound of rapid gunfire.

Kelsey Schar, 18, was staying on the fourth floor of Citizen Hotel when she said she heard gunshots and saw flashes in the dark.

She walked to the window and “saw a guy running and just shooting,” Schar told The Associated Press in an interview.

Her friend, Madalyn Woodard, 17, said she saw a crowd in the street scatter amid the gunfire.

She said she saw a girl who appeared to have been shot in the arm lying on the ground.

Security guards from a nearby nightclub rushed to help the girl with what looked like napkins to try to stanch the bleeding.

Sunday's violence was the second mass shooting in Sacramento in the last five weeks.

On February 28, a father killed his three daughters, a chaperone and himself in a church during a weekly supervised visitation.

David Mora, 39, was armed with a homemade semiautomatic rifle-style weapon, though he was under a restraining order that barred him from possessing a firearm.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com