Childhood trauma is not part of God’s plan for our lives - Laylor Bogle

TRAUMA RECOVERY specialist and devoted Christian, Shaniese Laylor Bogle, hopes to debunk the common belief that childhood trauma and other like distresses coincide with God’s teachings and are a part of His overall plan for our life.

The coach, who uses a faith-based approach, told Family and Religion that childhood trauma are adverse experiences that are out of alignment with the principles of the Word of God.

“The very nature of trauma and its symptoms produce results that are also outside of the expectations of the Word, and so, in a general resound, the answer to ‘Does God cause people to be traumatised for their growth?’ will be a no,” she said.

Laylor Bogle pointed out the importance of differentiating trauma from enduring tests and trials, which she shared, are necessary for achieving eternal benefit and the glory of God.

She continued: “As a beloved, you will be tested. The Bible says so. But whenever you want to know if it’s for your eternal benefit, always go back to the question- to what end? God is not out ‘to get us’ or destroy our lives and that is what the nature of trauma does. No one benefits from post-traumatic stress or complex post-traumatic stress disorder after childhood wounds, unless urgent intervention is provided,” she said, adding that sometimes even after professional help, the life of the affected seem to be shattered, especially in environments where there is no consistent support, love, empathy, and compassion.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Defining a traumatised life as one that is ‘messed up, thwarted, rearranged in misperception and pain,’ the specialist shared that it is a life that cannot truly serve or glorify God because of the strained faith, horrific brain state and the changing ordeals that result.

“According to the world-renowned psychologist, Dr Bessel Van De Kolk, trauma is any horrid, horrible (more than just a bad day) kind of ordeal that has left you emotionally crippled, paralysed. It is too much for the human body, mind, and brain. The state of the brain changes after this ordeal. The function of the brain and the structure of parts of the brain amygdala (body’s alarm system) changes,” she said.

Laylor Bogle told Family and Religion that because of this, relationships are negatively affected, people get stuck in the trauma zone, mental health disorders increase, finances get messed up, the family structure suffers, and the person lives in fear, a sense of powerlessness, anxiety, overwhelm and inner torment.

The faith-based counsellor noted that those churches that preach trauma as part of God’s plan do so out of ignorance, that is, a lack of understanding of how the end result goes against the Word of God.