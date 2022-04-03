Eight-year-old Bridgeport student hit by Hiace bus dies in hospital

The eight-year-old Bridgeport Primary student who was hit by a Toyota Hiace bus outside his school on Friday has died.

The police say little Dilshan McLean of Caymanas Estate, Spanish Town in St Catherine died in hospital.

A little girl who was also injured in the crash was hospitalised in a serious but stable condition.

The police say about 1:50 p.m. on Friday, a Toyota Hiace was travelling along Germaine Road towards the Southborough round-a-bout when Dilshan and the girl walked into the path of the vehicle.

The students both suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospital where Dilshan died while undergoing treatment.

However, eyewitnesses say Dilshan and the girl were standing on the sidewalk in front of the school when the mirror of the Hiace hit him on the head.

The impact caused him to fall, in the processes, bringing down the schoolgirl.

The police say the driver of the Hiace has been warned for prosecution.

