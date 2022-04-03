Grant's Pen curfew to continue until Monday evening

The curfew which was last night imposed in sections of the St Andrew North Police Division is to remain in effect until 6 p.m Monday.

It's part of efforts by the police to contain possible attacks following Friday's murders of reputed area don Bomsha 'Bomba' Miller, his brother identified as 'Joe' and another man on Morgan Lane in Grant's Pen.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along Grant's Pen Road

WEST: Along Morgan Lane (Cul-de-sac)

SOUTH: Along Old Church Avenue and Old Church Road Old Church Avenue.

EAST: Along Grant's Pen Road, to Old Church Avenue and Old Church Road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain on their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

